STATE TROOPER KILLED: Crash In Ligonier Township | Full State Police News Conference | Funeral Arrangements
SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Beekeeper, Wife Sent To Hospital After Colony Attacks

July 16, 2017 2:27 PM
Filed Under: Beekeeper, Bees

RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — Officials say a New Jersey beekeeper and his wife were hospitalized after the man’s colony became aggressive and swarmed part of the town where the hive was located.

Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Gurney told The Record on Saturday it’s unclear what angered the colony, but he was concerned and planning to subdue or destroy the bees.

The town’s Office of Emergency Management warned people to stay clear of the area where the attack happened in Ramsey, a northern New Jersey town a short distance from the New York state line.

The beekeeper and his wife were taken to an area hospital but were not identified.

Srini Abbaraju, a New Jersey-based bee remover, told The Record it’s rare for managed colonies to attack and that they usually sting if disturbed.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch