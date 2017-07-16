Crosby’s Sister’s Hockey Bio Includes Understated Reference To Brother

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby’s younger sister naturally mentions her famous brother in her college hockey bio, but it’s a bit of an understatement.

Sidney Crosby’s younger sister, Taylor, is a junior goalie for the St. Cloud State Huskies.

The roster page on the team’s website features short personal bios for each of the players. It would be safe to assume that Taylor’s bio might mention her older brother, whose career includes three Stanley Cup championships and two Conn Smythe Trophies.

He is referenced, but it’s just a little bit of an understatement: “Older brother Sidney also plays hockey.”

The casual reference started getting some attention after a Twitter user pointed it out.

I love our Captain… but I also love how his sister's college hockey team addresses him in her team bio: pic.twitter.com/ZjjZxvQ1dW — Jody 🌼 (@jlhorn33) July 14, 2017

The tweet had more than 1,000 likes and was retweeted more than 300 times.

It’s not clear if Taylor wrote the bio herself or it was someone from the St. Cloud Athletics Department.

