STATE TROOPER KILLED: Crash In Ligonier Township | Full State Police News Conference | Funeral Arrangements
July 16, 2017 12:45 PM
Filed Under: Fallingwater, Flooding

MILL RUN, Pa. (AP) – Officials say an overflowing stream following heavy rain toppled a large bronze statue at architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic Fallingwater house in Pennsylvania.

Director Lynda Waggoner of the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy says Bear Run, which flows beneath the National Historic Landmark in Fayette County, “rose to a deluge” early Saturday.

fallingwater statue Flood Topples Statue At Iconic Fallingwater House

(Photo Credit: Fallingwater/Facebook)

The water didn’t damage the interior of the house, but Waggoner said it toppled a tree that hit a wall that the “Mother and Child” statue by sculptor Jacques Lipchitz was placed on, dislodging it from its place between the creek and a plunge pool beneath the house. Trees by the guest house were also damaged.

Waggoner said the statue was submerged, held up by a chain installed after a 1956 flood, and the extent of damage was unclear.

