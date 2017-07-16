Fire Destroys Etna Home

ETNA (KDKA) — A house in Etna was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon.
The fire started at a 2-story wood-frame house in the 100-block of High Street around 4:45 p.m. It grew to a 2-alarm fire around 5:30 p.m.
Crews had extinguished the fire by 6:30 p.m.
Neighbors told KDKA’s Bob Allen the home’s occupants were possibly grilling on the front porch when the fire broke out. Everyone got out safely.
The home was destroyed in the fire. A car parked in front of the house was also damaged.
One firefighter suffered an ankle injury.
