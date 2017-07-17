New Photo Shows Pacino In Character As Joe Paterno

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first photos of Al Pacino in character for his upcoming movie about Penn State head football coach Joe Paterno have been released.

Variety was the first to post the photos online Monday afternoon.

.@HBO reveals first look at Al Pacino as Joe Paterno in upcoming project https://t.co/z89rwnQCmj pic.twitter.com/HIFCiQdB76 — Variety (@Variety) July 17, 2017

Pacino is playing Paterno in the upcoming movie about Penn State and the Jerry Sandusky sex scandal.

The movie will reportedly delve into how the scandal challenged Paterno’s legacy and the Penn State football program.

Paterno coached at Penn State for 46 seasons, becoming college football’s winningest coach. But he was fired by the school’s board of trustees shortly after Sandusky, who was the team’s defensive coordinator, was was arrested in November of 2011 for sexual abuse of children.

There is no title yet for the film or a release date, but we do know it will air on HBO.

