New Apple Emojis Include Dinosaur, Zombie, Mind-Blown Smiley

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – New emojis are coming to Apple operating systems, and the company shared a sneak peek in honor of World Emoji Day.
The update includes additions ranging from fictional creatures – like zombies and elves – to more detailed people – like a woman with a headscarf and a bearded person.
There will also be some new smiley emojis, including one with stars for eyes and another with an exploding head (as in “mind blown”).
Apple says the new emojis are be coming to iOS, macOS and watchOS later this year, but did not provide a release date.
