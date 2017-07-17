Officials: Compost Pile Causing Smoky Haze In Clairton

CLAIRTON (KDKA) – The DEP and Allegheny County Health Department are looking into a smoky haze that’s lingering over part of Clairton.

On Thursday, smoke started wafting up from a large compost pile along Worthington Avenue.

Fire officials said the pile is 70 feet deep and 100 feet wide, and it’s filled with old grass clippings and mulch.

The owner of the property has been dumping it there for at least five years.

As for how it started smoking, the fire chief said it’s a pretty simple explanation.

“The best way to describe it is put a pile of grass in your yard. Reach into that pile of grass about a day later and you’re going to feel heat. Imagine that heat, a 70-foot pile, over the years, it just continues to [build up], you find a nice dry material and this happens,” Clairton Fire Chief Joe Lazur said.

Firefighters put water on the pile on Friday, but that only seemed to make things worse.

Officials from the DEP and Health Department are assessing the situation to figure out the best course of action.

