Cab Driver Who Jumped Curb, Fatally Struck Man Arrested

July 17, 2017 11:50 AM
Filed Under: Dale Dern, Downtown Pittsburgh, Fatal Pedestrian Accident, Jaafar Bey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a cab driver who fatally struck a man in downtown Pittsburgh back in March has turned himself in.

Sixty-one-year-old Dale Dern, of Bulger, Pa., has been arrested in connection to the fatal crash that happened on March 17.

Dern turned himself in around 10 a.m. Monday at the Municipal Courts Building.

Back in March, Dern was driving a Vets Taxi cab when he jumped the curb near the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Sixth Street by Heinz Hall. He struck two pedestrians, a 27-year-old man and 55-year-old Jaafar Bey, who were standing on the sidewalk. Bey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dern did stop and cooperated with police at the time of the crash.

Police say Dern is facing a number of charges, including DUI, involuntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle.

