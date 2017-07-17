STATE TROOPER KILLED: Crash In Ligonier Township | Full State Police News Conference | Funeral Arrangements
SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Police: Man Tried To Light Himself, State Troopers On Fire

July 17, 2017 6:50 AM

TYRONE, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man after they say he doused himself with gasoline and threatened to light him and four officers on fire.

Police say the 37-year-old Tyrone resident had an argument with his girlfriend at their camper around noon Saturday.

Responding officers say the man grabbed a gasoline can and threatened to douse them. Police say a state trooper sprayed the man with a fire extinguisher every time he tried to ignite his lighter.

Police say they were able to remove the man from the camper after he lit a small blaze inside.

The man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch