Police: Man Tried To Light Himself, State Troopers On Fire

TYRONE, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man after they say he doused himself with gasoline and threatened to light him and four officers on fire.
Police say the 37-year-old Tyrone resident had an argument with his girlfriend at their camper around noon Saturday.
Responding officers say the man grabbed a gasoline can and threatened to douse them. Police say a state trooper sprayed the man with a fire extinguisher every time he tried to ignite his lighter.
Police say they were able to remove the man from the camper after he lit a small blaze inside.
The man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.
