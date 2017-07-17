McKeesport Shooting Leaves 1 Woman Dead, 1 Man Injured

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a shooting in McKeesport left one person dead and another injured Sunday night.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue around 10:20 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 38-year-old man and 23-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both were taken to local hospitals.

The woman later died at the hospital, while the man was last listed in critical condition. Their identities have not been released at this time.

Police believe the man was the intended target of the shooting and the woman was standing nearby. Police are also investigating the incident as a possible retaliation for a prior homicide in McKeesport.

Witnesses told police they saw two or three African-American males fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact McKeeport Police or the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit at (412)-473-1300.

