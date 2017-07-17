Video: Golden Retriever Rescues Fawn Struggling In Harbor

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (KDKA) — A golden retriever swam into a New York harbor to rescue a deer that was struggling in the water Sunday morning.

Mark Freeley, of East Setauket, N.Y., posted a video on Facebook showing his dog, Storm, pulling a fawn from the water of Port Jefferson Harbor back to the shore.

Freeley told WCBS that Storm “plunged into the water and started swimming out to the fawn, grabbed it by the neck, and started swimming to shore.” In the video, Storm can be seen nudging the fawn after they made it back to the shore.

Freeley then called Strong Island Animal Rescue League for assistance, but the fawn apparently got spooked and ran back into the water.

This time, the folks from the Animal Rescue League went into the water to pull the fawn out.

The fawn was taken to a non-profit wildlife and animal rescue foundation, where she was treated for superficial wounds. The foundation will continue to care for her until she’s old enough to be released back into the wild.

