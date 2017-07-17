North Braddock Cop Under Investigation For Allegedly Soliciting Sex Online

NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — A North Braddock police officer is under investigation for allegedly soliciting sex online; although, the officer’s attorney says his client is being set up.

An ad on the classifieds website Backpage features photos of North Braddock police officer Mike Foley under the title “White Alpha Male Bull Seeking couples/wives/girlfriends.”

The post appears to be an ad in which Foley is soliciting sex with married women or women who are currently in a relationship.

Part of the post reads, “I like risking getting a woman pregnant so her pathetic man can raise my baby if I do.”

There are photos of Officer Foley in uniform alongside the ad, and one part of the post reads, “women, do you have a fantasy of being taken by a (real life) cop?”

KDKA’s Marty Griffin spoke to Officer Foley’s attorney, Bill Labovitz, who says his client did not post the ads.

Labovitz says someone else fabricated the ads and placed them on the site, using them against Officer Foley.

The North Braddock police chief and the mayor have asked Officer Foley to appear at a meeting with a union representative.

Foley is an eight-year North Braddock police veteran.

