Police: Pennsylvania Driver Taking ‘Selfie’ Before Crashing

July 17, 2017 11:02 AM
Filed Under: Franklin Township, Selfie

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. (AP) – State police say a Pennsylvania driver crashed after he became distracted by taking a selfie.

Troopers from the Gettysburg barracks say the man was seen using a cellphone behind the wheel when he crashed after 8 p.m. Saturday night in Franklin Township. That’s in Adams County, about 35 miles southwest of Harrisburg.

Police didn’t immediately say whether the driver will be cited or charged in the crash. They say he was taken to York Hospital for moderate injuries and was wearing a seat belt when he crashed.

The car crossed the road, onto a grassy area, then went airborne before landing on a concrete slab and knocking over an Animal Wellness Clinic sign. Police say the car’s engine block and front wheels came off from the impact.

