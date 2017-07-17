STATE TROOPER KILLED: Crash In Ligonier Township | Full State Police News Conference | Funeral Arrangements
Pennsylvania Could Lose Tens Of Billions Under Senate Health Care Bill

July 17, 2017 12:39 PM
Filed Under: Gov. Tom Wolf, medicaid

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration says Pennsylvania would lose tens of billions of federal Medicaid dollars in a decade under legislation pending in the U.S. Senate.

The Wolf administration released its analysis Monday of Republican legislation to repeal and replace “Obamacare.”

The fate of the bill is uncertain, and a vote is indefinitely postponed. Pennsylvania’s Republican Sen. Pat Toomey helped write the bill, and says it puts Medicaid on a sustainable path.

Against it are Pennsylvania’s Democratic Sen Bob Casey, Pennsylvania’s hospitals, the Arc of Pennsylvania, the AARP of Pennsylvania and labor unions.

Nearly 2.9 million Pennsylvanians are covered by Pennsylvania’s $30 billion Medicaid program, a federal-state partnership. Under the Senate bill, the federal government would pare back its commitment to funding the Medicaid expansion, slow the program’s growth.

