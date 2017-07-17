‘The Ben Roethlisberger Show’ Enters 5th Year On 93.7 The Fan

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) — Sportsradio 93.7 The Fan announced today (July 17) that Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will once again make regular weekly appearances on the station during the 2017 NFL season.
The Ben Roethlisberger Show will air on Tuesdays at 11am during The Fan’s Cook & Poni Show.
Now in its fifth year, The Ben Roethlisberger Show has become the place where Steelers Nation can get insight first hand from the two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback.
