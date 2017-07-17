STATE TROOPER KILLED: Crash In Ligonier Township | Full State Police News Conference | Funeral Arrangements
Police: Woman Claims Boyfriend Asked Her To Kill Him Due To Issues With Cult

July 17, 2017 7:32 AM
Filed Under: Coolbaugh Township, Steven Mineo

TOBYHANNA, Pa. (AP) – Police say they are investigating the connection between a shooting in eastern Pennsylvania and an online cult.

Police say a 42-year-old woman fatally shot her boyfriend, 32-year-old Steven Mineo, in the forehead early Saturday morning in their Coolbaugh Township apartment.

Lt. Steven Williams, of the Pocono Mountain Regional Police, says the woman told officers Mineo was having “online issues” with a cult and asked her to kill him.

Police say she obliged, and then called 911 to report the shooting.

The woman has been charged with criminal homicide.

