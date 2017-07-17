Viewing Continues For State Trooper Killed In Crash

LATROBE (KDKA) – The viewing continues today for Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Michael Stewart.
Stewart was killed in a crash on Friday in Ligonier Township.
Today’s viewings are from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lopatich Funeral Home in Latrobe.
The Fraternal Order of Police will hold a memorial service at 7 p.m.
Trooper Stewart’s funeral will be held Tuesday morning at Holy Family Church in Latrobe. He will be buried at Unity Cemetery.
Stewart was on routine patrol with his partner in Ligonier Township around 2:20 a.m. Friday when his police cruiser collided with a garbage truck.
State police continue to investigate the accident.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter