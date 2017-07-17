Woman Who Doused Boyfriend With Urine Denies Setting Fire

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – A woman accused of setting her sleeping boyfriend on fire and then throwing urine on him to extinguish the flames says she actually saved his life after he accidentally sparked the fire.

Thirty-eight-year-old Leigh Ann Sepelyak told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review on Monday that she plans to fight the charges against her, which include attempted homicide.

Penn Hills police alleged last week that she and her boyfriend, Grady Spencer, argued July 8, and after he fell asleep she threw gasoline on him and set him afire.

However, Spencer claims the fire was actually his fault and his girlfriend is innocent.

Spencer says he was drunk and messing with a weed whacker in the basement of the home. He says he accidentally dropped a cigarette, and it hit the gas from the weed whacker. That’s how the fire that burned him ignited.

Spencer says he had urinated in a gallon milk jug in the basement, and Sepelyak poured that on him to put out the fire.

Sources close to the case are convinced he’s lying to protect her. He says he’s “absolutely not” lying for her, and she’s innocent.

