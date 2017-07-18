WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Man Kills Raccoon With Hammer After It Bites Him On Head

July 18, 2017 4:40 PM
Filed Under: Arnold, Rabies, Raccoon, Westmoreland County

ARNOLD, Pa. (AP) – A Westmoreland County man says he was attacked by a raccoon as he worked on his car outside his home, and killed the animal with the only weapon he had: a hammer.

Dan Waldenville tells the Tribune Review he was underneath his Jeep on Monday when the seemingly rabid raccoon ran up and bit him on the head.

Patrolman John Carilli says he arrived to shoot the animal, only to see the hammer-wielding Waldenville in a standoff with it. The officer says the creature stood up on two legs to charge Waldenville, who whacked it about three times until it fell dead.

Waldenville says he felt compelled to kill the raccoon when he saw it heading for his neighbor’s yard, where small children live.

Waldenville is undergoing treatment for rabies, though the animal’s remains are being tested.

