One In Custody After Shooting At Bentleyville Rest Stop

BENTLEYVILLE (KDKA) — One person is in custody after a shooting at a Bentleyville rest stop Tuesday afternoon.
It happened at the Pilot rest stop in the 200-block of Wilson Road off of I-70 around 3:30 p.m.
Emergency dispatchers confirm one person was transported to a local hospital, and one person is in custody.
The victim’s condition is unknown at this point.
No further details have been confirmed.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter