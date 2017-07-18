WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
One In Custody After Shooting At Bentleyville Rest Stop

July 18, 2017 5:08 PM
Filed Under: Bentleyville, Shooting

BENTLEYVILLE (KDKA) — One person is in custody after a shooting at a Bentleyville rest stop Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the Pilot rest stop in the 200-block of Wilson Road off of I-70 around 3:30 p.m.

Emergency dispatchers confirm one person was transported to a local hospital, and one person is in custody.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this point.

No further details have been confirmed.

