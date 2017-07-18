Best Places To Buy Running Shoes In Pittsburgh

By Janelle Sheetz Running is a great way to stay in shape, but wearing the right shoe can be crucial in preventing injury — plus shoes typically wear out in four to six months. Pittsburgh has some great stores ready to not just supply you with the perfect running shoes, but to help you find which one is best for you. Whether you’re just getting into a running routine or you’re a seasoned runner, here are the best places to go for running shoes in the Pittsburgh area.

Pro Bike + Run

3100 Robinson Lane

Pittsburgh, PA 15205

(412) 490-0881

http://www.eliterunners.com Known as Elite Runners before partnering with Pittsburgh bike shop Pro Bikes in 2012, Pro Bike + Run in Robinson and Monroeville supplies the city with plenty of biking and running gear and has been named one of the top 50 running shops in the country four times. A trip to the store for new shoes also includes a fitting, with an analysis of the wear of old shoes, foot measurement, unsupported gait analysis, shoe choices, and gait analysis. And they don’t just supply you with shoes — they also offer a Good Form running class and a running group.

Fleet Feet

1571 N. Highland Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15241

(412) 851-9100

www.fleetfeetpittsburgh.com Fleet Feet is another store that offers more than just the shoe itself, with a focus on finding the right fit using a 3-D foot scanner and analyzing gait. After you’ve picked the perfect pair and need to replace them, you can use their Send Me New Shoes service with free shipping — you don’t even need to stop in the store. And customer loyalty is rewarded with a $15 voucher for every $150 spent. Fleet Feet also offers a 12-week fitness program, Good Form running class, a marathon training program, and a run club, plus a personal-shopper service.

Mojo Running & Multisport of Pittsburgh

667 Castle Creek Drive

Seven Fields, PA 16046

(724) 772-2808

www.mojorunningpittsburgh.com With a vast selection of brands — from the well-known to the hard-to-find — Mojo is sure to have the perfect running shoe for you, and they'll make sure you get a perfect fit, too. The store also has a Run Club, which meets at the store every Wednesday at 6:30, and a marathon training program, plus anything else you might need for your run.

Up-N-Running

1095 Pittsburgh Road

Valencia, PA 16059

(724) 898-2525

www.runpa.com With stores in nearby Valencia and Ebensburg, Up-N-Running can outfit you with not just running shoes, but any other accessories or gear you might need. Like most other stores offering running shoes, they’ll also help you find the perfect fit by studying your gait and the wear patterns on your current shoes — and you might even get to see Lazlo, the black lab who spends his time at the Valencia store. Up-N-Running also hosts runs every Thursday night in the summer starting at 6:30 at the Valencia store, running on back roads up to distances of 20 miles.