Butler Officials Update Flood Victims On Relief Efforts

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Nearly two weeks after major flooding hit parts of Butler County, officials and residents are working to clean up the damage left behind.

The Butler Fire Bureau announced city residents affected by the flood can take advantage of dumpsters at the following locations:

Hayes Avenue by Shiloh Baptist Church

Battery Warehouse parking lot in back

Broad Street Elementary School main entrance

The City of Butler Public Works Department will continue this week to pick up items destroyed by the flood and will relocate items to dumpsters. All items must be set by the curbside.

Anyone in the City of Butler or Butler Township in need of having appliances hauled away due to damages in the flood call 724-525-0137. All items must be outside for easy access.

A flyer will be distributed to affected city streets later this week for hazardous material pick-up; such as paint/oil cans or anything combustible. Please keep these materials separate.

If you have a significant amount (6 inches or more) of water in the basement and reside within the City of Butler, contact the Fire Department at 724-283-3100. If you reside in Butler Township, call 724-283-3430. All residents within the affected flooded areas of the City of Butler and Butler Township who have not yet been contacted by the American Red Cross should contact 211 for assistance.

For financial assistance for repairs not covered by insurance, flood affected residents should call Center for Community Resources Information and Referral Line at 724-431-3748.

If you wish to donate an item to those affected by the flood or if you are a victim of the flood and need an item or items, go to Helping Butler County on Facebook to fill out a Butler Flood Relief Donation form or Butler Flood Homeowner Impact Survey form.

Monetary donations can be made to the BERI (Butler Emergency Relief Initiative) fund administered by the United Way of Butler. Call 724-285-4883 select Option 3 or you may send your check payable to BERI at the following address:

United Way

407A W. Jefferson Street

Butler, PA 16001.