School Dorm Director Teaches Dog To Bark In Whisper

July 18, 2017 12:41 AM
Filed Under: Dog, Greenville University, Illinois

GREENVILLE, Ill. (AP) – A resident director who lives in a dorm at a college in southern Illinois has taught his dog to bark in a whisper.

Brian Gertler lives in an apartment with his wife and 1-year-old dog Dudley inside a freshman dorm at Greenville University, about 50 miles east of St. Louis.

WGN-TV reports that Gertler found that Dudley’s excited barking when they played together was waking up students at night.

Gertler says he noticed that Dudley didn’t bark out loud during a game of fetch because he was winded from running back and forth. The 24-year-old says he slowly trained the dog to bark in a whisper. That means the pair can play in a much quieter way.

