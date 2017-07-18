Families Of Teens Killed In 2002 Turn To Psychics For Answers

FORWARD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The families of two boys killed 15 years ago are turning to the psychic community for answers in their deaths.

A vigil was held Monday night in Butler County to remember Shawn Baur and Scott Fosnaught.

The 15-year-old friends were found alongside a rural road in Forward Township back on July 7, 2002.

At the time, police suspected the boys had been struck by a vehicle. But they had little evidence to go on.

So, now, the families have turned to local psychics, the Vincent Sisters, for answers.

“During the psychic reading we were able to pick up some impressions and some clues as to what happened to Scott and Shawn, and as we were picking up these clues we kept feeling a sensation that the person who did this had owned a pickup truck and also that the person had brown hair and that the person was a little bit chubby at the time of the boys’ deaths,” Suzanne Vincent, psychic, said. “And my sister and I keep feeling there’s a ‘W.’ A ‘W’ is involved in the person that had run over the boys.”

The boys were students at Seneca Valley Intermediate School.

Investigators say the boys were headed home from a friend’s house when they were killed.

