Frontier Airlines Offers Discounted Summer Flights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re planning a last-minute trip sometime in the next three and a half weeks, Frontier Airlines could help you save some money.
Frontier Airlines is offering 30 percent off select flights.
The offer applies to continental U.S. domestic flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays between today and Saturday, Aug. 12.
Travelers have to book their flights quickly, though. The offer ends at 11:59 p.m.
More information on the offer can be found on Frontier Airlines’ website: FlyFrontier.com/ways-to-save/sales/promo-codes/30off
