‘Harry Potter’ Star Comes To Aid Of Mugging Victim In London

July 18, 2017 5:05 PM
Filed Under: Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter, London, Mugging

LONDON (AP) – Actor Daniel Radcliffe has come to the aid of a man who was mugged by moped-riding attackers in London.

Former police officer David Videcette told the Evening Standard newspaper that two moped riders attacked a man just off the upmarket King’s Road in west London, slashing him across the face and making off with a Louis Vuitton bag.

He said he saw 27-year-old Radcliffe consoling the victim after the attack.

A spokeswoman for Radcliffe confirmed Tuesday that the “Harry Potter” star had been present but gave no other details, calling it a police matter.

The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called Friday to reports of a robbery in the area, in which a man in his 50s suffered a cut to the face. There have been no arrests.

