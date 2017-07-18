2 Dead In Larimer Shooting

STATE TROOPER KILLED: Crash In Ligonier Township | Full State Police News Conference | Funeral Arrangements
July 18, 2017 10:55 AM
Filed Under: Auburn Street, Larimer

LARIMER (KDKA) – Two people have died following a shooting in Larimer.

According to emergency dispatchers, the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Auburn Street.

Further details have not yet been released, but police say multiple shots were fired.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police activity was on the scene in that area Monday, but it’s unclear if the incidents are connected.

The victims’ identities have not been released at this time.

There is no word about possible arrests.

