Lobstermen Work Quick To Save Trapped Seal Pup

July 18, 2017 8:14 AM
Filed Under: Jeffrey Door, Jeremy Willey, Maine

MATINICUS, Maine (AP) – Two Maine lobstermen are getting online attention for rescuing a seal pup that was trapped in a fishing net.

WCSH-TV reports that Jeremy Willey and Jeffrey Door were lobstering near Matinicus Rock off the coast of Maine on Monday when they saw a baby seal floating in rope. Door pulled the trapped pup aboard to see what they could do.

Willey carefully cut the rope around the seal in order to free it as it wriggled. He returned the bewildered-looking pup to the water and watched it float near the boat for a few moments.

Video of the lobstermen saving the seal pup has been viewed on Facebook more than 900,000 times.

