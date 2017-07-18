STATE TROOPER KILLED: Crash In Ligonier Township | Full State Police News Conference | Funeral Arrangements
SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Registration For Penguins’ Youth Hockey Program Opens Wednesday

July 18, 2017 3:12 PM
Filed Under: Little Penguins, Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Registration for the Pittsburgh Penguins’ youth “Learn to Play Hockey” program begins Wednesday.

Children between the ages of 4 and 8 are eligible to participate in the program, where they’ll receive free hockey equipment and learn the basics of how to play.

Seventeen rinks in the Pittsburgh area will host the program.

Children who previously participated in the Little Penguins “Learn To Play Hockey” program and children who are currently playing in a mite program are not eligible to participate.

Registration for the September – December session opens online at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19. Telephone and on-site registrations are not accepted.

Click here for more details about the program and to find out how to register.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch