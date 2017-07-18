Registration For Penguins’ Youth Hockey Program Opens Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Registration for the Pittsburgh Penguins’ youth “Learn to Play Hockey” program begins Wednesday.
Children between the ages of 4 and 8 are eligible to participate in the program, where they’ll receive free hockey equipment and learn the basics of how to play.
Seventeen rinks in the Pittsburgh area will host the program.
Children who previously participated in the Little Penguins “Learn To Play Hockey” program and children who are currently playing in a mite program are not eligible to participate.
Registration for the September – December session opens online at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19. Telephone and on-site registrations are not accepted.
