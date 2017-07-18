Senior NFL Writer John Clayton Say Steelers Are Wise To Go Year To Year With Le’Veon Bell

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan)-ESPN Magazine Senior Writer and Pittsburgh native John Clayton joined The Cook and Poni Show on Tuesday to share his thoughts on the failure for the Steelers and Running Back Le’Veon Bell to agree to a long-term deal.

“Players have to except the idea of the way things are in the National Football League,” Clayton added. “It’s great to get a long-term deal but in many ways you are not going to get the long=-term guarantees.”

Clayton says that Bell was seeking more guaranteed money and years in his deal but the Steelers are wise to focus on a year to year deal with him because of his history with suspensions and injuries.

“You can see from his (Bell’s) comments that he is disappointed. Maybe a little bit frustrated,” Clayton said. “ But in the end it’s still going to be wise for him to come in to train cause what you don’t want to do is have no training camp and a bad season.”

Clayton points out that in most cases of a holdout situation especially at the running back position you see guys return and face the real possibility of a hamstring injury which does nothing to help him and would really hurt the Steelers.

Clayton says there is no way Bell will sit out long enough to miss any games.

Like The Fan On Facebook

Follow The Fan On Twitter