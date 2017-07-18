Firefighters Battling Blaze At Former Uniontown Pet Store

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) – Firefighters are battling a fire at a former pet store in Fayette County.
According to officials at the scene, the fire started around 5:30 a.m. along East Fayette Street, near the Uniontown Area Senior High School.
The former pet store building is currently vacant.
Images from the Commercial Structure Fire in Uniontown City courtesy of the Hopwood Volunteer Fire Department. pic.twitter.com/LV3oGzAhoN
— Fayette Fire (@fayette_fire) July 18, 2017
There are no reported injuries, but part of East Fayette Street is closed. Additionally, traffic on the nearby rail lines is stopped.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter