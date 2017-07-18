STATE TROOPER KILLED: Crash In Ligonier Township | Full State Police News Conference | Funeral Arrangements
Firefighters Battling Blaze At Former Uniontown Pet Store

July 18, 2017 8:36 AM
UNIONTOWN (KDKA) – Firefighters are battling a fire at a former pet store in Fayette County.

According to officials at the scene, the fire started around 5:30 a.m. along East Fayette Street, near the Uniontown Area Senior High School.

The former pet store building is currently vacant.

There are no reported injuries, but part of East Fayette Street is closed. Additionally, traffic on the nearby rail lines is stopped.

