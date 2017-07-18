STATE TROOPER KILLED: Trooper Laid To Rest | Ligonier Twp. Crash | Full Police News Conference | More

Police Charge Man Accused Of Trying To Strangle A Prostitute

July 18, 2017 6:03 PM
Filed Under: Strangulation, Vincent Davenport, Washington, Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Washington County have filed charges against a man accused of trying to strangle a prostitute.

The incident happened Sunday at an apartment on Locust Avenue in Washington.

According to the criminal complaint, neighbors called police after hearing a woman inside the apartment screaming for help and yelling that a man was trying to kill her.

Police say they knocked on the door and the suspect, 50-year-old Vincent Davenport, answered after several minutes. Officers saw broken glass on the floor and the living room “in disarray.”

vincent davenport Police Charge Man Accused Of Trying To Strangle A Prostitute

(Source: Washington County Jail)

The criminal complaint reports the woman was “visibly upset and shaking” and had red marks around her neck.

Police say the woman told them Davenport “paid her $40 for her to have sex with him.”

A struggle eventually broke out and Davenport allegedly grabbed the woman “around her neck with both of his hands.” Police arrived and stopped the alleged assault.

Investigators say Davenport told them it “wasn’t a domestic situation.”

Police are charging Davenport with aggravated assault, strangulation, terroristic threats and patronizing a prostitute.

