Former NASA Engineer Creates World’s Largest Super Soaker

SAN FRANCISCO (KDKA) — A former NASA engineer set a Guinness World Record for creating the world’s largest Super Soaker.
Mark Rober, who studied Mechanical Engineering and worked for the NASA Jet Propulsion Lab for nine years, created the Super Soaker with help from Ken Glazebrook, who also worked in the NASA Jet Propulsion Lab.
The 7-foot long water gun shoots at 243 mph. In a YouTube video, Rober uses the Super Soaker to break wine glasses, cut a watermelon in half and destroy a can of soda.
The Super Soaker was a follow-up to a project Rober worked on last year — the world’s largest Nerf gun.
