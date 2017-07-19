Baby Store Suddenly Closes Without Warning

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A baby store has suddenly closed after more than a quarter of a century in business.

A note on the front door of Goodnight Baby & Kids on Babcock Boulevard in Ross Township says the store is permanently closed “due to market conditions and factors beyond our control.”

“We are devastated by the need to close our business after all these years,” the note said, “and hope you understand that we have had many sleepless nights before coming to the realization that we had no choice but to cease operations.”

The note said customers with outstanding orders will be contacted via email or traditional mail. Those who are not contacted are instructed to send an email to contact@goodnightbabyandkids.com, using the subject line “Order Facilitation”. Any customers with warranty claims are being told to contact the manufacturer of the product.

The Goodnight Baby & Kids website is currently unavailable.

The store has been in business at 2257 Babcock Boulevard for 26 years. It operated as USA Baby until 2013, when it was purchased by SM Coleman & Co. and re-branded.