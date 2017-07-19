Hands Broken Off Of Granite Jesus Statue At Carlow University

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials at Carlow University are trying to figure out who vandalized a statue of Jesus located on their campus.
The statue, made of granite, is located at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Robinson Street.
University officials say someone broke the hands off of the statue.
It’s not clear when the vandalism took place, but police are reviewing video from nearby surveillance cameras.
A university spokesman says the statue used to belong to St. Agnes.
