WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
STATE TROOPER KILLED: Trooper Laid To Rest | Ligonier Twp. Crash | Full Police News Conference | More

Hands Broken Off Of Granite Jesus Statue At Carlow University

July 19, 2017 10:45 PM
Filed Under: Carlow University, Vandalism

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials at Carlow University are trying to figure out who vandalized a statue of Jesus located on their campus.

The statue, made of granite, is located at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Robinson Street.

University officials say someone broke the hands off of the statue.

carlow vandalism 2 Hands Broken Off Of Granite Jesus Statue At Carlow University

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

It’s not clear when the vandalism took place, but police are reviewing video from nearby surveillance cameras.

A university spokesman says the statue used to belong to St. Agnes.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch