Hands Broken Off Of Granite Jesus Statue At Carlow University

July 19, 2017 10:45 PM
Carlow University, Vandalism

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials at Carlow University are trying to figure out who vandalized a statue of Jesus located on their campus.

The statue, made of granite, is located at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Robinson Street.

University officials say someone broke the hands off of the statue.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

It’s not clear when the vandalism took place, but police are reviewing video from nearby surveillance cameras.

A university spokesman says the statue used to belong to St. Agnes.

School officials released this statement Thursday afternoon:

“Carlow University thanks all those who have expressed their support to us following the vandalism of the statue of Jesus that is located on Fifth Avenue near the St. Agnes Center.

“Still, it is troubling to read some of the hate-filled comments posted by some members of the public on the news articles from the media outlets that covered this story. While the university is upset that the statue has been damaged, we note Jesus’ actions on the night he was arrested. In the 22nd chapter of the Gospel of St. Luke, it is written that when the mob arrived to arrest him, Jesus’ disciples asked, “‘Lord, should we strike with the sword?’ Then one of them (reported to be Simon Peter in the Gospel of St. John) struck the slave of the high priest and cut off his right ear. But Jesus said, ‘No more of this!’ And he touched his ear and healed him.

“Carlow University prefers to take its response from the one who taught us to “Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who abuse you.” Amen.”

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jimmy VA says:
    July 20, 2017 at 10:25 AM

    Once again, The Intolerant Leftists rear their ugly hate-filled heads. America is tiring of these Domestic terrorists. We will not stand idly by like they think we will, Patriots.

  2. Susan Wensel says:
    July 21, 2017 at 6:39 PM

    Jimmy, I may not like what people do in the name of religion, but I would not vandalize a religious statue or a church. This is most likely a childish prank by teens or college students that got out of control.

