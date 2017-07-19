STATE TROOPER KILLED: Trooper Laid To Rest | Ligonier Twp. Crash | Full Police News Conference | More

CBO: Repealing Without Replacing Health Care Law Would Leave 32 Million More Uninsured

July 19, 2017 6:28 PM
Filed Under: Affordable Health Care Act, Congressional Budget Office, Health Care, Healthcare, Obamacare, Republicans

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the Republican bill erasing but not replacing much of President Barack Obama’s health care law would mean an additional 32 million uninsured people by 2026.

The report from Congress’ nonpartisan budget analyst says the measure would cause average premiums for people buying their own health insurance to double by 2026.

It also says that by that same year, three-fourths of Americans would live in regions without any insurers selling policies to individuals.

The report was released as Senate leaders consider a vote next week on legislation repealing Obama’s law, but not replacing it.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

