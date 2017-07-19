STATE TROOPER KILLED: Trooper Laid To Rest | Ligonier Twp. Crash | Full Police News Conference | More

Code Orange Air Quality Action Day Forecast For Pittsburgh Area

July 19, 2017 4:18 AM
Filed Under: Air Quality Action Day, Code Orange, weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With temperatures expected to climb into the 90’s Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has forecast a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for ozone for the Pittsburgh area.

According to the DEP, young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.

Also, residents and business are encouraged to voluntarily restrict certain pollution-producing activities by:

• Refueling cars and trucks after dusk
• Setting air conditioner thermostats to a higher temperature
• Carpooling or using public transportation
• Combining errands to reduce trips

The last Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for the Pittsburgh area was on June 17.

The Pittsburgh area as defined by the DEP encompasses the Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland Counties.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch