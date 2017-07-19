Code Orange Air Quality Action Day Forecast For Pittsburgh Area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With temperatures expected to climb into the 90’s Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has forecast a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for ozone for the Pittsburgh area.
According to the DEP, young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.
Also, residents and business are encouraged to voluntarily restrict certain pollution-producing activities by:
• Refueling cars and trucks after dusk
• Setting air conditioner thermostats to a higher temperature
• Carpooling or using public transportation
• Combining errands to reduce trips
The last Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for the Pittsburgh area was on June 17.
The Pittsburgh area as defined by the DEP encompasses the Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland Counties.