Idlewild Celebrates Matching Pairs On Twins’ Day

LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) — Wednesday marked Twins’ Day, a one-day a year celebration at Ligonier’s Idlewild Park, which is celebrating its 140th year.

Matching pairs were admitted for a discounted price.

“We’ve seen hundreds of sets of twins,” says marketing manager Jeff Croushore. “And we’ve watched several of them grow up, because they’ve come back year after year, as well.”

The big competition draws near. Twins and their families, from every corner of Idlewild Park gather at the stage for the annual look-alike contest.

Croushore and KDKA-TV reporter Dave Crawley have the unenviable task of judging which twins look the most alike. The two judges deadlock each time, in each age category, leaving it to the audience to break the tie.

There is also a prize for twins who look the least alike.

Win or lose, no one goes home unhappy. Idlewild doubles the fun, with prizes enough for everyone.