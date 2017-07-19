STATE TROOPER KILLED: Trooper Laid To Rest | Ligonier Twp. Crash | Full Police News Conference | More

Idlewild Celebrates Matching Pairs On Twins’ Day

July 19, 2017 8:03 PM By Dave Crawley
Filed Under: Dave Crawley, Idlewild, Idlewild And SoakZone, Twins' Day

LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) — Wednesday marked Twins’ Day, a one-day a year celebration at Ligonier’s Idlewild Park, which is celebrating its 140th year.

Matching pairs were admitted for a discounted price.

“We’ve seen hundreds of sets of twins,” says marketing manager Jeff Croushore. “And we’ve watched several of them grow up, because they’ve come back year after year, as well.”

The big competition draws near. Twins and their families, from every corner of Idlewild Park gather at the stage for the annual look-alike contest.

Croushore and KDKA-TV reporter Dave Crawley have the unenviable task of judging which twins look the most alike. The two judges deadlock each time, in each age category, leaving it to the audience to break the tie.

There is also a prize for twins who look the least alike.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Win or lose, no one goes home unhappy. Idlewild doubles the fun, with prizes enough for everyone.

More from Dave Crawley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch