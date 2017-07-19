STATE TROOPER KILLED: Trooper Laid To Rest | Ligonier Twp. Crash | Full Police News Conference | More

Cops: Man Threatened To Divorce Wife If She Quit Selling Sex

July 19, 2017 9:44 AM
Filed Under: Rebecca Lynn Shadle, Scott Shadle, Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) – Police say a Pennsylvania man threatened to divorce his wife if she stopped giving him money she earned as a prostitute working out of their apartment.

Thirty-four-year-old Scott Shadle was charged with running a house of prostitution Monday, four days after Greensburg police arrested his wife, 38-year-old Rebecca Lynn Shadle.

scott shadle rebecca shadle Cops: Man Threatened To Divorce Wife If She Quit Selling Sex

(Photo Courtesy: Westmoreland County Prison)

She’s jailed on charges including trafficking in minors and aggravated indecent assault because police say she allowed men to sexually touch a 7-year-old girl in her care for money, as well as selling her own sexual services. Police charged her after receiving a tip through ChildLine, the state’s anonymous abuse hotline, and interviewing the girl.

Police say Scott Shadle posted online ads for men to have sex with his wife.

Online court records don’t list attorneys for either defendant.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

