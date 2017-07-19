North Braddock Cop, Suspended & Under Investigation, To Meet With Mayor

NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — The North Braddock Borough Council met Tuesday night, but there was no public discussion of a controversy surrounding North Braddock Police Officer Michael Foley.

The eight-year veteran of the police force is now off the job with pay because of an ongoing investigation after he allegedly solicited sex over the internet.

One of the online ads describes Foley as a “White Alpha Male Bull Seeking couples/wives/girlfriends.” Another post read: “Do you have a fantasy of being taken by a real life cop?”

Foley’s lawyer says the ads are fake and his client was setup.

But borough officials say they want to get to the bottom of the ads and find out not only if Foley posted them, but if he did post the ads, did he use work computers and was he on the job at the time?

North Braddock Mayor Thomas Whyel said he was totally shocked that something like this was out there, and the ads were “totally unbecoming of that particular individual.

Mayor Whyel said the next step was a meeting with Foley and his union representative, but no meeting has been set up.

North Braddock has a force of 11 unionized police officers.

Foley will remain suspended until the investigation is completed.