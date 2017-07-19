Family Desperately Seeking Answers In Woman’s Mysterious Death

PENN HILLS (KDKA) – The death of a Penn Hills mother of two is still a mystery.

On Feb. 6, 2017, Jessica Vecchiola was found dead in her home with a snapped neck. It is still unclear whether the 29-year-old’s death was a homicide.

Police know it was the snapped neck that caused her to die.

But investigators are trying to determine whether somebody else killed her or if her death was a result of being physically assaulted about a week before she died.

“We’re still not sure if this was a completely separate attack that caused her death,” said Vecchiola’s mother, Elizabeth Arrington.

According to Allegheny County Police detectives, Vecchiola was physically assaulted in a roadway incident in Penn Hills on Jan. 31, 2017.

“They exited their vehicles and there was a physical assault of Jessica,” said Lt. Andrew Schurman, Allegheny County Police

“They actually opened the door, dragged her out of the car and were banging her head on the ground,” said Arrington.

According to Arrington, Vecchiola was treated for a sprained neck and went to family court for a hearing that week.

“She had told me she had just sprained something in her neck. They put a neck brace on her to keep it stable & let it heal for a few days,” Arrington said.

Arrington last spoke to Vecchiola on Saturday Feb. 4. When she wasn’t answering her phone, Arrington went to check on her daughter and found her dead and alone in her home on Feb. 6, 2017.

“We are asking that anybody who may have heard or seen any of the events surrounding Jessica’s death to call the Allegheny County Police,” said Lt. Schurman.

“My daughter is more than just a name and more than just a victim. She had a life. She had two young sons that loved her very, very much,” said Arrington.

Jessica’s estranged husband, Antonio Vecchiola, did not attend Wednesday’s press conference.

“They were estranged at the time of her death and I really have no other comment on that,” said Arrington.

While detectives continue searching for answers, the family is raising money for the Crime Stoppers reward. It is now $10,000.

According to Arrington, Vecchiola’s children, ages 3 and 10, were with her estranged husband’s parents.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter