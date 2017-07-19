CBS Radio Pittsburgh Launches ‘KDKA Traffic & Weather Together’

PITTSBURGH (Newsradio 1020 KDKA) – CBS RADIO Pittsburgh today (July 19) unveiled the market’s newest radio station, “KDKA Traffic & Weather Together”. The HD station will provide reliable, up-to-the-minute traffic and weather information for the Pittsburgh area.
KDKA Traffic & Weather Together” is a product extension of NewsRadio 1020 KDKA, and can be heard on 107.9 HD3 using an HD Radio, via the online streaming app Radio.com, in Wi-Fi connected cars, and Amazon Echo or Alexa-enabled devices through the TuneIn app.
“KDKA Traffic & Weather Together” will air live weekdays from 5 am to 7 pm, ET, offering real-time traffic reports and weather information.
Weeknights and weekends will also feature current road closure and construction updates, along with regularly updated local weather forecasts.
NewsRadio 1020 KDKA will continue to provide “Traffic & Weather Together On The 5s” every weekday.
