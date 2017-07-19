STATE TROOPER KILLED: Trooper Laid To Rest | Ligonier Twp. Crash | Full Police News Conference | More

Stranded Fugitive Arrested After Flagging Down Deputy

July 19, 2017 8:13 AM
Filed Under: Jansen Simon, Louisiana

RACELAND, La. (AP) – A fugitive who authorities say evaded capture since 2013 has been arrested after he flagged down a deputy in Louisiana.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that 30-year-old Jansen Simon was walking down Louisiana Highway 182 on Sunday when he flagged down a deputy. Simon told the deputy he was traveling with his friends, but they had left him on the side of the road.

(Photo Courtesy: Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office)

News outlets report the officer verified Simon’s identity and took him into custody. In 2013, authorities say Simon struck another man with a hammer during an argument outside a bar. The man suffered a fractured skull.

Simon was charged with aggravated second-degree battery and two counts of contempt of court.

It’s unclear if Simon has a lawyer.

  1. Deputy53 says:
    July 19, 2017 at 8:23 AM

    I’ve arrested quite a few guys that look like this in my career. The jailhouse (and gang) tattoos indicate the quality of character this person likely has. Nobody ever said they are smart. Of course I’m going to ID you, do a 28 & 29 check, and then possibly give you a ride-other than to jail. It’s a pain, but not knowing who or what you are, could cost me my job (and or someone else’s life,) IF I don’t run the check.
    Another Darwin award candidate.

