Man & Woman Shot In Vandergrift

Police: Children In The Home Were Not Injured July 19, 2017 9:53 PM
Filed Under: Shooting, Vandergrift, Westmoreland County

VANDERGRIFT, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man and a woman were shot Wednesday evening in Westmoreland County.

The shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. at a home in the 100-block of Grant Avenue in Vandergrift.

The victims, a 32-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, were rushed Forbes Hospital for treatment. There’s no word on their conditions.

Police are not releasing many details as the shooting is “still under investigation at this time.”

According to Vandergrift Police, three children were also in the home at the time of the shooting. They are now being cared for by their maternal grandmother who lives next door.

“There was three children in the house and all three were fine,” said Vandergrift Police Sgt. Steve Callipard.

Vandergrift Police and Westmoreland County detectives are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

