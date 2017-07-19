Another Washington Apartment Building Evacuated

WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Another building has been evacuated in Washington, just a week after a building collapse trapped a woman for more than nine hours.
The Observer-Reporter says the building is owned by the same person who owned the collapsed building.
The apartment complex at 350 Duncan Ave., owned by Mark and Melissa Russo was deemed unfit for human habitation early Wednesday morning.
Between nine and 13 residents were forced to evacuate.
The paper reports the Russos also own the apartment building at 15 N. Main St., which partially collapsed last week.
The paper says a notice has been posted on the structure’s front door.
It says it’s being closed due to inoperable hot water and heat, mold, holes in the walls, toilet malfunction, falling ceiling tiles, wall plaster failure, missing stairwell spindles and multiple electrical issues.