Stars Align For Washington Couple And Their New Baby

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – The family of a baby born at the Washington Hospital won’t soon forget her big day.

Little Yana Zurita was born on 7/17/17 at 7:17 p.m.

Oh and did we mention, Yana also weighed 7 pounds 17 ounces.

Yana is the first baby for Sarah and Carlos Zurita of Houston.

They told the Observer-Reporter that Sarah’s due date was the 16th and she started having contractions late that day.

“As the labor progressed into the 17th, we thought it would be pretty cool to have our baby on 7/17/17,” Sarah said. “Then, as the day went on, I said it would be really cool if we gave birth at 7:17. My mother and husband said they hope it doesn’t go that long.”

The doctor was reportedly telling Sarah to push as the clock got closer and closer to 7:17 p.m.

The Zuritas say they will definitely play the lottery.

“We can’t pass that up. We’ll try a couple of combinations,” Sarah told the Observer-Reporter.