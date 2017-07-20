Cleveland Browns Stadium May Contain Same Flammable Panels As London Inferno

CLEVELAND (AP) – A U.S. company boasted of the “stunning visual effect” its shimmering aluminum panels created in an NFL stadium, an Alaskan high school and a 33-story luxury hotel along Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.
Those same panels – called Reynobond PE – are under scrutiny by British authorities investigating the fire that ripped across the Grenfell Tower apartment building in London, killing at least 80 people.
Determining which buildings are wrapped in the same material in the U.S. is difficult. In some cases, records were discarded and neither the owners, operators, contractors nor architects involved could or would confirm Reynobond PE’s use.
That makes it hard to know whether the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront hotel or Cleveland Browns’ football stadium – both in Arconic’s brochures – are clad in the same material as Grenfell Tower.
