Coffee Recalled For Containing ‘Viagra Like Ingredient’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Coffee is known to give you a boost in the morning, but one coffee brand is being recalled because it can give you more than just a boost.
The FDA says Bestherbs Coffee LLC is voluntarily recalling a number of its coffee after it was discovered one of its ingredients is “structurally similar to sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra.”
The coffee is sold online nationwide.
The FDA recall says the company is also recalling the coffee for an undeclared milk ingredient as well.
The coffee is marketed as a male enhancement drink, but the FDA says the combo of sildenafil with other prescription drugs could be dangerous for those with high blood pressure, high cholesterol or heart disease.
If you purchased the coffee, you’re asked to return is left to Bestherbs Coffee LLC, 4250 Claremont Dr, Grand Prairie, Texas, 75052.
Customers will be reimbursed for the coffee and postage. Those with questions can contact Bestherbs Natural Coffee at 817-903-2288 or Albertyee.abc@hotmail.com, Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time.
