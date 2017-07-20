Fire Damages 2 Ellwood City Homes

ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) – A fast-moving fire kept emergency crews busy Thursday evening in Ellwood City.
Two homes caught fire around 8 p.m. on the 100 block of Orchard Avenue.
Both homes were occupied and everyone managed to escape the buildings unharmed.
The first home caught fire on multiple floors, while the second home caught fire in the attic area when the blaze spread.
The second home has both smoke and water damage.
