Fire Damages 2 Ellwood City Homes

July 20, 2017 10:29 PM
Filed Under: Ellwood City, Fire, House Fire, Lawrence County

ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) – A fast-moving fire kept emergency crews busy Thursday evening in Ellwood City.

Two homes caught fire around 8 p.m. on the 100 block of Orchard Avenue.

Both homes were occupied and everyone managed to escape the buildings unharmed.

The first home caught fire on multiple floors, while the second home caught fire in the attic area when the blaze spread.

The second home has both smoke and water damage.

